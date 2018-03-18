Chilling Call for Internet Censorship from London’s Radical Mayor Khan

The mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, has radical friends and radical ideas, but he is being sold as a moderate. Unfortunately, he has taken his message to Americans in the United States. At the annual SXSW festival in Austin, he joined other European leaders, calling for tech companies to censor hate speech.

Companies failing to do the job the left thinks appropriate will result in fines.

It stands to reason that a radical like Khan would want to shut down free speech, especially against his radical leftist friends.

It’s for the good of the children

As is typical with these far-left manipulators, he has found a humanitarian reason for the censorship. He told the audience: “But ask yourself this, what happens when young boys and girls from minority backgrounds see this kind of thing on their timelines or experience this themselves?”

Free speech and free thought would be far better for the children.

Khan insisted that “social media platforms [must] live up to their promises to connect, unify, and democratize the sharing of information and be places where everyone feels welcomed and valued.”

It is very concerning that both France and Germany are pursuing new laws that would allow them to police the Internet.Khan deceitfully said, “This isn’t about depriving people of free speech — this is about inciting hatred. This is about things that divide our community.” Who gets to decide that? Him? Khan wants to take the suffocatingly restrictive English law to the Internet. Sadly, he found a rapt audience in the United States. That is both troubling and chilling. Khan’s a radical In the past, Khan has said Trump’s language is like that of ISIS, so we know he would ban Trump. Khan is an apologist for Islamists and a supporter of radicals like hater Louis Farrakhan. Katie Hopkins’s account has been banned, but what is left of her tweet follows: Immediately after the London Bridge attack, Sadiq Khan shared a platform with an Islamist, Harun Khan, who supports the forming of a Caliphate. He was the representative sent by the radical Muslim Council of Britain to share a platform with Khan, Home Secretary, Amber Rudd, Shadow Home Secretary, Diane Abbott. An archbishop and a chief rabbi were also standing with them. The Muslim Council of Britain is led by the pro-Islamist Jamat-e-Islam. It is interesting to note that Khan generally downplays London terrorist attacks. Incidentally, the mayor has a plan to populate London with 1.5 million more Muslim migrants. There are currently about a million in London.