Chilling Footage of the Moment the Tsunami Hit as the Band Played

By
S.Noble
-
0

At least 168 people are dead and more than 745 have been injured after a tsunami hit beaches around the Sunda Strait in Indonesia late on Saturday, the government’s Disaster Mitigation Agency says.

Hundreds of homes and buildings have been damaged and 30 people are missing, while the death toll is “likely to grow”, said the agency’s Sutopo Purwo Nugroho in a tweet, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

VIA THE HERALD:

Another tsunami was possible because Saturday night’s wave had been caused by an eruption of the Anak-Krakatau volcano, rather than an earthquake.

There was no early warning, because it’s a tsunami caused by a volcano.”

A machine that monitors volcanic activity on Anak-Krakatoa, which is 156 km west of Jakarta, was damaged by the volcano’s eruption, the BMKG said.

This meant that authorities did not have enough accurate data about the event.

In turn, there was confusion initially over whether a tidal wave – rather than a tsunami – had been triggered by the eruption.

It also meant the tsunami early warning system was not triggered.

THE EERY MOMENT IT HIT AS THE BAND PLAYED

The Indonesian band Seventeen was in concert at the Tanjung Lesung beach in Banten when the Tsunami hit. The bass player and road manager were killed. Three other band members and the singer’s wife are missing.

The group’s lead vocalist posted to Instagram and asked for prayers.

CLIPS OF THE DAMAGE

Leave a Reply