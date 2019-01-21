Chilling Video Report of Would-Be White House Bomber

Would-be White House bomber Hasher Taheb, was known to authorities since he was 16 years of age. He hoped to also bomb other federal buildings and a synagogue.

The 21-year old Forsyth County resident bought the materials the day before the event was to take place. And if he hadn’t bought them from undercover FBI agents, he certainly could have succeeded.

Channel 2 investigative reporter Nicole Carr has been digging into his past.

Taheb’s first encounter with local authorities involved a frightening practice that neighbors often observed — the then-teen’s reckless driving through their Cumming subdivision.

A neighbor accused him of trying to run him over. The teen finished a diversion program and his records were sealed. Possible attempted murder doesn’t get enough attention when the attacker is a minor.