China “Likely Training for Strikes Against U.S. and Its Allied Targets”

The Pentagon sounded the alarm over China’s plans to introduce floating nuclear power plants on disputed islands and reefs in the South China Sea, as part of an annual report assessing the nation’s military strength.

Introducing a nuclear element raises concerns that they are arming the islands.

The China Securities Journal, a Chinese state-run financial newspaper, said in 2016 that China could build as many as 20 floating nuclear plants to “speed up the commercial development” of the South China Sea.

Additionally, Chinese companies have been strengthening China’s nuclear power capabilities. They say it’s part of its effort to “become a strong maritime power.”

The fake islands and the nuclear threat have raised concerns for years. The Chinese built the islands during Obama’s tenure. It’s a major issue since 80 percent of commerce passes through the South China Sea. The Sea carries $3.4 trillion or more worth of global trade annually.

China is staking out the entire territory although five other nations have claims on these waters. The Chinese has clashed with Vietnam and Thailand over fishing rights and energy exploration to name two.

LIKELY TRAINING FOR STRIKES AGAINST U.S. AND ITS ALLIED TARGETS

The report found a number of other issues of immediate concern, chief among them is China’s military has expanded bomber operations and “likely training for strikes against U.S. and its allied targets”, to quote the report.

At the same time, they are employing numerous ways to coerce and mitigate opposition from other countries in what is a complex, all-encompassing strategic approach.

Dictator Xi Jiping is of far more concern than Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Pentagon warns China’s plans for floating power plants may add “nuclear element” to South China Sea dispute https://t.co/SHzZWQ8uEa — Bloomberg (@business) August 17, 2018