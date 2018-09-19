China’s New Chilling Power Over Its People, A Cautionary Tale

China’s new breed of communists are moving quickly to introduce social scorecards by which all citizens will be monitored 24/7 and ranked on their behavior, according to Australian News.

If you think it’s only something that would happen in China, forget that. It could happen here.

The Communist Party’s plan is for every one of its 1.4 billion citizens to be at the whim of a dystopian social credit system, and it’s on track to be fully operational by the year 2020.

Chris Stirewalt discussed it on Shannon Bream’s evening show in February. Stirewalt is the political editor for Fox News.

“They have something called your social score and your social score reflects all the things you do online, use facial recognition to track you as you go through life and your associations,” he said.

He continued, “Look everything’s pretty cool over there but in our very messy often chaotic experiment in self-government we still prize liberty in all amendments…uh…first ten amendments to the Constitution.”

IT’S NOT COOL OVER THERE

The ChiComs set up a pilot program of millions of people who can score up to 800 with a reward or punishment at the end. The social credit scheme relies on 200 million surveillance cameras.

They use facial recognition, body scanning, and geo-tracking. And they accrue data from government records, medical, educational, financial and internet browsing histories.

“If your best friend or your dad says something negative about the government, you’ll lose points too,” the ABC reports.

CHICOMS HAVE GOOD FRIENDS IN GOOGLE

Evil Google has no problem helping the Chinese out. They hate people on the right but have no problem helping the Chinese Communists censor their own people. In fact, there’s evidence Google has tried to influence the 2016 election.

Who are the communists again? Google thinks it’s conservatives — kid you not!

LISTEN TO CHRIS STIREWALT

The clip below begins with a conversation about a horrific school shooting in Parkland. Then Chris Stirewalt talks about how cool it is over in China.

When considering whether it can happen here, who can forget Chris Cuomo’s visit to Cuba a couple years ago bragging about how “communism is supposed to lift you up.”