China’s Dictator Xi Jiping Threatens Taiwan, Hong Kong

President Xi Jiping is President for life and right out of the gate, he is promising to be a rising global power. He warned Taiwan and Hong Kong that separatism is “doomed to fail.” Anyone who will support them can take that as a threat.

It sounds like an invasion of sorts is coming.

Mr. Xi said “achieving total unity” was the “collective hope of all Chinese people” and any attempts to divide it were “doomed to fail”.

Using Fake Armed Islands In a World Trade Sea Lane

He also warned that China will not be complacent about its development. One should find that concerning when considering the fake islands China built in the most heavily traveled sea lane in the world. About $5 trillion in goods pass through it from all over the world each year.

However, Xi said China would further open up its economy and “ensure that both domestic and foreign firms” were “able to compete on fair terms in China’s large market.” Promises like this have been made in the past, but we will see.

Xi Jiping is as powerful as Mao Zedong and no one has been as powerful since.

In his grand vision, he said only “socialism can save China.” Chinese people he said, “have the spirit of lighting the bloody battle against our enemies to the bitter end.

He is unquestionably the supreme power. His congress and other checks and balances against his rule are gone. He is using an alleged anti-corruption crackdown throughout all parts of society. It is primarily aimed at any political opposition. There will be no resistance to him.

Places like Taiwan that is under self-rule will possibly be assimilated by force if necessary. There is a separatist movement in Hong Kong but they have been warned.

Xi said he would be fair to commerce but the nation must be united. A Chinese version of Crimea is brewing.

Xi was very angry last year when President Trump sent officials to Taiwan to meet their counterparts.