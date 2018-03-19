Chinese Communists Give Social Scores to Track Citizens, Bar Travel

China now has a President for life and they clearly have expansionism on the agenda. They are communists who control their people with an iron fist. Their latest move is to rate its citizens according to their social profiles and then control them accordingly.

For one thing, they plan to ban people from traveling based on bad social credits.

Infractions include using expired tickets or spreading false information about terrorism or even causing trouble on flights.

China’s social score also reflects all the things you do online. The authorities use facial recognition to track you as you go through life and your associations.

In 2015, the Chinese Ministry of Public Security announced it was looking to implement an “omnipresent, completely connected, always on and fully controllable” network using facial recognition systems and CCTV hardware.

Big tech meets big communists and it doesn’t bode well.