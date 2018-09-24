Chris Coons Says It’s Up to the Judge to Disprove the Allegations

Senator Chris Coons speaks for all Democrats when he promotes the idea of guilty until proven innocent if you’re a Republican. He is echoing Senator Hirono’s comments this week — she said the same thing. That is, Judge Kavanaugh has to disprove all the unsubstantiated and unprovable allegations leveled against him.

Every single allegation is garbage and there’s no evidence — so far.

If the Democrats have the opportunity, they will turn our justice system upside down and the first thing to go will be the rule of law. Due process won’t survive.