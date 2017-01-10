On Monday the U.S. Supreme Court told the former WWF Wrestler/ former Minnesota Governor conspiracy theorist and louse Jesse Ventura to get lost.

Ventura Must Get Lost

His attempt to reinstate a $1.8 defamation verdict against the estate of the late Navy SEAL Chris Kyle was struck down by the Court of Appeals in June.

The wealthy scuzzbag wasted no time in suing the devastated, newly-widowed mother of two Tara Kyle in an effort to defame Kyle and make money he doesn’t need.

Ventura was awarded $1.8 million in the first trial due to errors made. The money had to come from the widow.

The suit was over an incident mentioned in Kyle’s book. Kyle was the most lethal sniper in U.S. military history. His job was to protect and he did it.

In his book, “American Sniper”, he recalls a fist fight between himself and anunnamed retired member of the USN. The book didn’t even name the disgusting Ventura.

“The appeal wasn’t overturned because Chris Kyle didn’t lie,” Ventura said in a statement. “He did lie — and that was proven in court. The appeal was overturned on a technicality. Pig Ventura claimed the judges went against the rules and blamed it on politics.

The lawsuit was against the book.

He sought a new trial, hammering the brokenhearted widow again.

As an aside, the media often painted Chris Kyle as a remorseless killer and failed to explain what snipers do to protect citizens and soldiers. Idiots like Michael Moore fanned the flames. It all fit an anti-gun narrative they feeding to the masses like so much pablum.

Kyle didn’t lie. He never mentioned the pig who outed himself. Ventura defamed himself, especially when he sued the widow.

Kyle is an American hero while Ventura is a lowlife who tried to bankrupt a widow with two young children. This is how the story will be recorded in history and Minnesota should be ashamed of themselves for electing him.