Christian 12-Year Old Student Told to Write a Letter Explaining Why She Converted to Islam

The father of the 12-year old is being labeled a racist and a bigot. He fears violent repercussions against his family.

A father in Houghton-le-Spring, Tyne and Wear, UK refused to let his 12-year-old daughter complete her homework which required her to write a letter explaining why she converted to Islam.

Mark McLachlan failed to see what it accomplished and was shocked to see it. His daughter is worried about getting detention and he’s worried about repercussions to his family. He is being called a racist.

“We send our kids to school to get a good education and use what they have learnt to have a good career,” Mr. McLachlan said.

“I have no problem with them learning about religions but I feel they should not be asking 12-year-olds writing to their parents about why they are converting. I just found the task wholly inappropriate.”

The school told him it is part of the national curriculum.

“I know as part of the national curriculum they have to learn about all religions,” Mark added.

“I just don’t see why they should ask a child to write a letter addressed to their family about converting to another religion. I really just don’t see what the letter will gain.”

He posted it online and was shocked by the reactions.

He said: “This really has touched the nation’s nerves. It’s obviously something that’s been playing on the vast majority of peoples’ minds.”

“I’ve had some people mention the r word. There’s nothing racist about me at all. “You can’t fix a problem if it is hidden away”.

But Mark has also told of his fears that his outspoken comments could put the safety of his family in jeopardy. “I’ll be totally honest. I’m scared. I’m scared because I know exactly what goes on.”

