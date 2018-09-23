Christine Blasey-Brett Kavanaugh Hearing Set But Time Is Up

The Democrats are on the threshold of winning in their battle to keep a Republican nominee off the Supreme Court, and they have done it through the process of delay based on a vague 36-year old accusation.

If the testimony of Mrs. Blasey Ford is delayed until Thursday, Democrats will probably win and the Supreme Court will be an evenly divided court for the foreseeable future.

At this point, Blasey has agreed to testify on Thursday at 10 a.m. While procedural and logistical concerns remain, the hearing will go on according to her far-left activist lawyers.

TIME IS UP

The reason for that is time is up. Tucker Carlson explains.

“According to the original schedule, most of us assumed was real two weeks ago the Senate should have already voted on the nomination by now and Kavanaugh almost certainly would have been confirmed.

He had the numbers.

And then the wrinkle. Democrats leaked the name of Christine Ford to the press. Ford alleges that sometime back in high school, about 36 years ago, Kavanaugh jumped on her at a party and groped her over her clothes.

She’s provided very few details including when and where it allegedly happened. Kavanaugh has denied the story entirely and so has the other person Ford said was present, a man named Mark Judge…[so has the woman who was allegedly at the party].

Thursday is a significant date in this story. Because of Senate rules which are complex, if Ford testifies next Thursday the vote on Kavanaugh will be pushed back at least another week…

Democrats will have prevented the president from filling this vacancy. We’ll have just eight justices for the foreseeable future…

You may have voted for Trump in hope that he would put reasonable people on the Supreme Court.”

It is likely the Senate does not have the votes to confirm Judge Kavanaugh. Otherwise, they would go ahead with the vote. They should anyway if Tucker is correct.

IT’S ARMAGGEDON FOR REPUBLICANS OR NOT

As far as Tucker’s statement, there is always a way around this if the Senate can stick together. That is a big ‘if’.

For example, there is nothing to say the Judiciary has to vote. The vote could go right to the full Senate.

If Democrats win this, expect to never see a Republican nominee on the Supreme Court again. If high school counts and only counts for Republicans, all is lost.

Megyn Kelly even called Feinstein out but the left doesn’t care about fairness.

A lot of nerve here from the woman who did nothing about this allegation for weeks — and by the way, you don’t know if she is a survivor of an attempted rape. She may well be, but how about WE HEAR THE EVIDENCE FIRST and engage in at least a semblance of fairness? https://t.co/iobd0UWT8h — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) September 23, 2018

In the end, the Democrats plan was brilliant and the handful of terrible Republicans came through as they expected.