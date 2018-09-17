Christine Blasey’s Therapist Notes Don’t Back Up Her Story

Judge Kavanaugh’s accuser came forward, she says, because she feels it’s her “civic responsibility.”

“These are all the ills that I was trying to avoid,” Ford told the Washington Post. “Now I feel like my civic responsibility is outweighing my anguish and my terror about retaliation.”

Judge Kavanaugh has since issued two statements denying the allegations.

THE EVIDENCE

Christine Blasey-Ford’s claim against Judge Brett Kavanaugh includes “evidence”. The evidence does not stand up under scrutiny. She claims she never mentioned the alleged assault by the Judge until 2012 when she and her husband went into couples’ therapy.

There are therapist notes from that time to prove the allegation, only they don’t.

Ford reported being attacked by students “from an elitist boys’ school” who went on to become “highly respected and high-ranking members of society.”

“The notes don’t name Kavanaugh, and they say four boys were involved, not two. Ford told the Post this was the therapist’s error — there were four boys at the party, she said, but only two in the room,” VOX reported.

Kavanaugh is NOT named and she said FOUR boys were involved.

That doesn’t change the fact that the notes do not prove what she claims they prove.

Her husband claims she mentioned Kavanaugh’s name and her #MeToo lawyer said she passed her polygraph test.

Ford says she doesn’t remember many details of the event, such as how she got home, the exact year it took place, or how the gathering was put together.

That’s convenient!

Her family was involved with his family on foreclosure(s), she’s a Democrat who contributes to Democrat causes, and she scrubbed her online presence thoroughly.

The DNC president Tom Perez is demanding an FBI probe. This is the same Tom Perez who didn’t say a word about sexual abuse allegations against Keith Ellison.

Democrats are also calling for a delay of the confirmation. This is what they have promised their hard-left base all along and they promised to do it at all costs.

RELATED STORY