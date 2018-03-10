Fox News contributor Sara A. Carter reports that the FBI kept vital information from the FISC – the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court – to secure the warrant on Carter Page. This is in addition to using, in part, an unverified dossier to obtain the permission to spy.

The FBI used a political document and never told FISC that Hillary Clinton’s campaign and the DNC were behind it all.

Former MI-5 spy Christopher Steele, the author of the unverified dossier, knew that the Clinton campaign and the DNC were paying for the dossier. Most remarkably, the former British spy — also the author of the unverified dossier — knew that the Clinton campaign and the DNC were paying for the dossier. Even more stunning is the fact the FBI never included that information in the FISA court application to spy on Carter Page.

The Warrant on Page allowed the FBI to spy on the entire Trump campaign.

The Esposé

An exposé on Steele by The New Yorker’s Jane Mayer found the FBI “explicitly stated” in its Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Application to the secret court that Steele was unaware of who backed Fusion GPS, the firm which hired him, for the research.

Steele, however, claimed in the expose titled Christopher Steele, The Man Behind the Trump Dossier that he did know who was paying his bill. From the exposé:

“Under the arrangement, Orbis was a subcontractor working for Fusion GPS, a private research firm in Washington,” according to the article. “Fusion, in turn, had been contracted by a law firm, Perkins Coie, which represented both Hillary Clinton’s Presidential campaign and the Democratic National Committee. Several months after Steele signed the deal, he learned that, through this chain, his research was being jointly subsidized by the Clinton campaign and the D.N.C. In all, Steele was paid a hundred and sixty-eight thousand dollars for his work.” In a footnote on the warrant application to the court, the FBI stated that the “identified U.S. Person never advised Source #1 as to the motivation behind the research into Candidate #1’s ties to Russia.” Meaning that now embattled Fusion GPS, the firm that hired Steele to conduct the research, never advised him of who was paying his bill. At the same time, the DoJ under Jeff Sessions has repeatedly ignored requests by the Nunes committee to turn over FISA warrants. When asked about it by Shannon Bream three nights ago, he said he’ll turn over what he can. The documents to be “properly releasable”, he said. Laughably, he’s worried about leaks if they’re released.