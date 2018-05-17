Chuck And Nancy See the “Divinity” in MS-13, They’re Like Our Ancestors

Chuck Schumer is irate that our President called MS-13 ‘animals. Schumer says they are like our great-great-grandparents.

Maybe they’re like his ancestors, but not mine.

The angry Dem tweeted: “When all of our great-great-grandparents came to America they weren’t “animals,” and these people aren’t either.”

When all of our great-great-grandparents came to America they weren’t “animals,” and these people aren’t either. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) May 16, 2018

Nancy Pelosi said about the international criminal terrorists in MS-13 that “we are all God’s children” and we all “have a touch of divinity in every person on earth”. She went on about how we have to respect the dignity of every single person.

These comments came about over a lie they are repeatedly telling.

The Senate Minority Leader from New York Chuck Schumer and the House minority Democrat from San Francisco NancyPelosi took the President’s words out of context and are telling the public that the President called all illegal aliens ‘animals’.

The President clearly called MS-13 ‘animals’ during a high-powered public meeting about immigration on Thursday.

MS-13 and some of the other criminal aliens are indeed ‘animals’. As press secretary Sarah Sanders told the press today, ‘animals’ doesn’t go far enough.

Nancy and Chuck must love MS-13 because they protect them in their sanctuary states.

This video clip shows what the President actually said.