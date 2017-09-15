Chuck Schumer Caught on Hot Mic Saying Trump Likes Him, Agrees with DACA

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer was caught on a C-Span hot mic telling a colleague, “He likes us, he likes me anyway,” referring to President Trump. “Look, what we said is exactly accurate,” Schumer continued, adding what he told him, “Look, you’re much better off if you sometimes step left, sometimes step right, if you step in just one direction, you’re boxed. He gets it.”

Schumer said it would make them “more productive” also.

THE PROBLEM WITH DACA AND DAPA

Though sympathetic, DREAMers aka DACA were never properly vetted. To get them screened quickly, President Obama skipped the normal DHS screening. That’s only one of the problems.

There is little doubt that once they are approved, their families will stay [DAPA], bringing those numbers into the millions. Then there is the chain migration that inevitably follows.

All we have to do to know what will happen is look at the Reagan amnesty. In 1986, President Reagan was promised secure borders in exchange for guest worker permits of 350,000 agricultural workers. The pleas in favor of the law were very dramatic. Farmers were desperate, all were told. Reagan signed the Immigration Reform and Control Act of 1986.

Chuck Schumer turned the 350,000 guest workers into millions of citizens. He arranged a Special Agricultural Workers amnesty (SAW) and the guest worker permits were turned into full amnesty for any illegal who said he had done any farm work for 90 days the previous year. The numbers grew into the millions.

Anyone who applied for amnesty got it. That’s how this works.

Immigration and Naturalization Service discovered fraudulent 888,637 applications. Still 800,000 were approved.

Lawyers for LaRaza and for the government and Democrats judges are determined to destroy white Christian America. They will not stop until they succeed. They want a Third World USA.

Lawsuits after the 1986 amnesty were constant. There wasn’t any aspect of the law that wasn’t picked apart to even give amnesty to people who were not even in the country. Some Republicans fought and tried to stop these suits but failed. The lawyers went judge shopping and won their cases. In the end, 2.7 million people received permanent residency in the United States as a result of the 1986 law. The promise of workplace enforcement and other measures to curb future illegal immigration never took place. The 1986 bill was intended to be the bill that would “clear the decks” of most people living in the country illegally while curtailing future illegal immigration. Multiple iterations of federal legislation to require employment verification have been defeated in Congress. However, the ability of people in the country illegally to continue to find work during the economic boom of the 1990s was a significant incentive for more to come. And while an average of about 1.3 million people a year were caught crossing the border illegally over the decade of the 1990s, the Border Patrol was relatively small, not growing above a force of 10,000 until 2002. Another significant issue is amnesty advocates ignore Section 212 of the federal Immigration and Nationality Act, which states that any immigrant is “inadmissible” who is “likely at any time to become a public charge.” After those who illegally entered the U.S. obtain legal residence and get a green card, they can access the 79 federal welfare benefits and anti-poverty programs. Green card holders are already eligible for Medicaid, TANF, Supplemental Security Income, child care assistance, food stamps, and a variety of other welfare benefits and public aid programs. The Center for Immigration Studies, using Census Bureau data, found that legal immigrant households account for three-quarters of all immigrant households accessing one or more welfare programs. Illegal immigrants receive welfare on behalf of their children. Both legal and illegal immigrants make extensive use of our welfare system.