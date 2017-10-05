Chuck Schumer Communes with the Dead to Determine Gun Laws

Senator Chuck Schumer spoke before the Senate Thursday, challenging the President to take on the NRA and pass gun laws. The Senate Majority Leader communed with the deceased and said they want the President to take on the NRA. Did Schumer also speak to the dead babies Planned Parenthood killed?

Shall we ask Chuck if he would be the first Democrat senator to buck Planned Parenthood who are killing more than a million babies a year?

The NRA hasn’t killed anyone, nor do they support killing, and they do not assist others in killing people though Planned Parenthood does all of that.

The money the NRA lobby receives in no way compares to the billions the unions have given Planned Parenthood over the years. That has escaped Schumer’s notice.

Schumer seems to be omniscient and know what the right thing to do is. He’s calling for bump stocks to be banned but it was the Obama administration that okayed them. Even if they ban them, they can be home-made. We don’t even know for sure if the killer used bump stocks. Some media are reporting they are automatic guns and others are reporting he had bump stocks.

Schumer said that police found the gunman because of the noise but actually some articles said it was the smoke alarms. Also silencers would have made almost no difference. The guns still would have been extremely loud.

The left doesn’t care about facts, they want our guns.

This is the text from C-Span at 11:18:

Leftists like irony that insults the right. Take Nancy Sinatra for example. She wants NRA members to be put before a firing squad. Only there is one problem Nancy — the NRA isn’t murderous. However, Planned Parenthood is actually murderous.