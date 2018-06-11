Chuck Schumer Hopes to Decide Senate Races in Vulnerable Red States

The Senate seats in red states are vulnerable so Chuck Schumer’s close friend is getting behind them. Schumer hopes to decide the red state Senate seats. At the same time, the Don, Barack Obama is meeting with 2020 candidates.

The Washington Post reported Monday morning that the Schumer-allied Senate Majority PAC (SMP) has reserved $80 million in fall airtime covering nine battleground states that will determine who controls the U.S. Senate after 2018.

Senate Majority PAC will soon secure post-Labor Day airtime in Arizona, Florida, Indiana, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, North Dakota, Tennessee and West Virginia, the group told The Washington Post. The spending represents its first wave of fall reservations, officials said.

Senators in red states like Sens. Bill Nelson (D-FL), Joe Donnelly (D-IN), Claire McCaskill (D-MO), Jon Tester (D-MT), Heidi Heitkamp (D-ND), and Joe Manchin (D-WV) will be receiving the help from a close ally of Schumer’s — J.B. Poersch.

Chuck Schumer behind these red state candidates could be a loser for them.

The PAC will be “implementing an aggressive media strategy”, Poersch said. It will be nasty no doubt.

The nine endangered seats might turn into ten. Ohio is looking shaky for Democrats. Rep. Jim Renacci (R-OH) trails incumbent Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) by just four percentage points, 45-41, according to the poll released first to Breitbart News. That’s within the margin of error.

Even at ten states, it’s 8 million per candidate from this one PAC alone although it won’t be spread out equally.

At the same time, Barack Obama, the Don, is openly meeting with 2020 presidential candidates. The list includes former Vice President Joe Biden, Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), and former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick (D).

Obama met with Biden twice and has allegedly been in close contact with him.