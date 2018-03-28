Chuck Schumer Threatens Trump, Mattis If They Try to Build the Wall

President Trump has tweeted that he is considering having the military build the border wall. The money would come from the Defense budget. Chuck Schumer got wind of it and is threatening the President and the Defense Secretary if they even make the attempt.

The Washington Post reported that Trump suggested it in recent days to House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., and several advisers, including Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, as a means of addressing a national security risk.

Open borders Ryan was non-committal, in other words, non-supportive. His first call was probably to Chuck Schumer.

According to the reports, officials don’t think it’s feasible. Defense News says it would take an act of Congress but others say because there is no budget, just an Omnibus, that would not be necessary.

The evil Chuck Schumer threatened the President and Secretary Mattis if they try to do it. There will “years” of lawsuits, he promised.

Disgusting Schumer warned any attempt to bypass the Senate would be “tied up in court for years.”

“First Mexico was supposed to pay for it, then U.S. taxpayers, and now our men and women in uniform?” said the Democratic obstructionist. “This would be a blatant misuse of military funds and tied up in court for years. Secretary Mattis ought not bother and instead use the money to help our troops, rather than advance the president’s political fantasies.”

Leftist judges distorting our laws are the Democrats’ weapon of choice.

Meanwhile, anyone, any criminal, any terrorist could come through our porous borders. That is a national security threat right here at home, but Democrats could care less.