Civil War Erupts in the Democratic Party

The youth assuming leadership roles in the Democrat Party are Socialists and they are pulling the party further and further left. They are at war with traditional or more moderate Democrats and have every intention of primarying them to gain more influence as quickly as possible.

THE CONSTITUTION IS TOO OLD

This week, former Rep. Beto O’Rourke, D-Texas, questioned the relevance of the U.S. Constitution and the American experiment. He’s the one who is irrelevant, yet the Socialist Democrats, which is the Democrat Party, love him.

During an interview with the Washington Post, the prospective 2020 presidential candidate, was asked if he thought that given the divisiveness in the country, the current political paralysis was something that could be addressed to introduce reforms.

“I’m hesitant to answer it because I really feel like it deserves its due, and I don’t want to give you a — actually, just selfishly, I don’t want a sound bite of it reported, but, yeah, I think that’s the question of the moment: Does this still work?” O’Rourke replied.

“Can an empire like ours with a military presence in over 170 countries around the globe, with trading relationships … and security agreements in every continent, can it still be managed by the same principles that were set down 230-plus years ago?”

In other words, the Constitution is outdated and we could solve the problems with a divided government by getting rid of it — our rule of law.

He’s a typical Socialist. During the last campaign, he defied our laws and helped illegal aliens get into the country. Robert Francis O’Rourke does not respect the Constitution, but why would any Socialist?

TWO SOCIALISTS ARE KINGMAKERS?

Stacey Abrams and Andrew Gillum may have failed in their bids to win their respective elections in Georgia and Florida, but they are now being called kingmakers by the left-wing Politico. Both are Socialists.

If the article in Politico is true, they will be on the list for Vice Presidential running mates or some other important elections. They are becoming the party’s leaders.

CORTEZ IS LEADING THE CIVIL WAR

Cortez sounds foolish in many of her interviews, but she just claims she’s misquoted or misunderstand, and that seems to work. She is getting more and more popular.

During an interview with The Washington Post, she said of the media allegedly misquoting her, “So enjoy being exhausted for the next two years while we run train on the progressive agenda.”

Apparently, that’s a violent sexual term. Perhaps she’s Alex from the Bronx after all.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is a hardcore Socialist/Communist who owes her successes to the hardcore Socialist bloc represented by the Justice Democrats.

A nearly nine-minute promotional video, which relies heavily on Cortez, was released by Justice Democrat. It focuses on the need to recruit more diverse candidates to run for office. Diverse means Socialist.

It doesn’t matter that she’s a fool. She’s engaging and winning the PR war.

The Justice Democrats plan to back primary challengers to Democratic incumbents in 2020 in their attempt to move the Democratic Party further to the extreme left, according to a new report.

The first one to go will be Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas), according to The Hill.

Justice Democrats have not yet found a candidate to challenge Cuellar in 2020 but have launched a website “for people to nominate potential candidates to run against Cuellar.”

People should be very concerned. They already won a lot of elections, and their agenda is to the left of the Communist Party USA.

If they gain more power, and they have a lot already, there will be a push to destroy capitalism. For starters, they have an economy-killing Green New Deal. And they want extreme regulations and taxation. They will lead a movement against law enforcement, with ICE the first to suffer consequences. Open borders will continue.

And that pesky old Constitution? That will be history.

