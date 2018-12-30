Claire McCaskill Smacks Around O-Cortez, the “Shiny Object” Thingy

The Mao IT Girl, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, now known as #AOC, is battling it out on Twitter with more moderate commie Claire McCaskill. Cortez is unhappy that the defunct senator called her a “thing” and a “shiny object” although that’s not exactly what Claire said.

Not sure why fmr Sen. McCaskill keeps going on TV to call me a “thing” and “shiny object,” but it’s pretty disappointing. McCaskill promised she’d “100% back Trump up” on his anti-immigrant rhetoric & lost. In MO, almost all progressive ballot issues won. https://t.co/53qKvnr8KG — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 29, 2018

CNN INTERVIEW

IT Girl is responding to a CNN interview in which McCaskill pummeled her a bit for demanding things that can’t be accomplished.

McCaskill, a Missouri Democrat who’s in her final days in office after losing her bid for a third Senate term, told CNN in a wide-ranging interview that her party must begin to focus and deliver on real issues to attract independent and white working class voters — not pie-in-the-sky policy ideas, such as tuition-free college, that have little chance of becoming law. Her concern: Voters grow cynical after hearing campaign promises that never go anywhere, empowering forces like President Donald Trump to rail against Washington for failed promises, as he did in 2016.

Watch out for the newbie

Democrats, she suggested, should be cautious about the rise of politicians like the 29-year-old Ocasio-Cortez, who vanquished a Democratic leader, Joe Crowley, in her primary, and have vowed sweeping changes in policy.

“I don’t know her,” McCaskill said when asked if she’d consider Ocasio-Cortez a “crazy Democrat” like the ones she decried on the campaign trail. “I’m a little confused why she’s the thing. But it’s a good example of what I’m talking about, a bright shiny new object, came out of nowhere and surprised people when she beat a very experienced congressman.”

McCaskill added, “And so she’s now talked about a lot. I’m not sure what she’s done yet to generate that kind of enthusiasm, but I wish her well. I hope she hangs the moon.

“But I hope she also realizes that the parts of the country that are rejecting the Democratic Party, like a whole lot of white working class voters, need to hear about how their work is going to be respected, and the dignity of their jobs, and how we can really stick to issues that we can actually accomplish something on.”And she concluded: “The rhetoric is cheap. Getting results is a lot harder.”

It’s hard to disagree with that, but Dems will continue to go down the wrong path with the Pied Pipers of shiny new things. Actually, the shiny new things are the old things, the platitudes of communist utopia that can’t possibly pan out.

MISSED THE POINT

OMao missed the point and so do her devotees. She won the election in a very far-left, mostly minority district in which the weak incumbent is white and didn’t campaign. As McCaskill said, she’s a candidate with rhetoric who hasn’t accomplished anything yet.

But the mob loves her and the DNC chair Tom Perez sees her as the “future of the Democrat Party” although she, so far, appears to be a know-nothing know-it-all. She herself has said, people always told her she’d amount to nothing. Cortez is Eva Perón without the brains.

Ocasio went off on Twitter about her experience in Missouri where she thinks she inspired a conservative, only she didn’t.

It’s not what she said!

The conservative, a writer for The Daily Caller, explains her feelings about embedding with Ocommie in a Fox News clip posted by a minion of Media Matters. Ocommie linked to the clip in which the conservative explains that Ocasio and her candidate at the time talk about things people want but refuse to say how they will pay for it. They are angry and laud people like Assata Shakur, she added. The writer felt “uncomfortable” with them. Not inspired at all!

All the chic socialist got out of it was: “They say things — I mean, they talk about things that everybody wants, especially like if you are a parent.”

Her poor listening and reading comprehension could be a factor in forming her belief system.

In fact, I actually went to Missouri after my primary. I met w Ferguson activists + progressive organizers. A conservative even came to embed at one of our rallies there. You can tell she was inspired + struggled w/ Fox News bc our message resonated:pic.twitter.com/P0ywHxhC4V — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 29, 2018

She didn’t resonate with The Daily Caller writer, she made her uncomfortable. If she’s touting her Missouri credentials against McCaskill’s, that too is silly. Far-left McCaskill lost in a red state while O won in a deeply commie New York district.

The next tweet is curious. What is she talking about?

I’m also not sure why McCaskill is covering for the GOP by saying they “secretly think Trump is nuts”. Nobody cares. Trump is melting down our institutions and inciting division between people. At any time GOP could have checked him and choose not to. They’re accomplices. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 29, 2018

She’s the one who wants to tear down our institutions, starting with ICE, healthcare, borders, energy, and foreign affairs.

CHIC SOCIALIST STILL PRETENDS SHE’S IMPOVERISHED

On a sillier note, the chic socialist is still pretending she’s the poor little girl from the Bronx when she grew up in the tony Westchester suburb of Yorktown Heights.

You grew up in Westchester County, your father was an architect, you graduated from an expensive private college, and you worked for Ted Kennedy. Stop being such a fucking tool. https://t.co/LS4T9FRZm5 — Jared Beck (@JaredBeck) December 28, 2018