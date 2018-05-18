Clapper Claims Their Third World Spying on Trump Was “a Good Thing”

The New York Times earlier this week released a story about the origins of the spying on President Trump’s campaign. The DoJ/FBI dubbed it, ‘Crossfire Hurricane‘. The Times admitted the former administration did spy on the Trump campaign but at the same time claim it was unimportant.

Via the New York Times:

The F.B.I. obtained phone records and other documents using national security letters — a secret type of subpoena — officials said. And at least one government informant met several times with Mr. Page and Mr. Papadopoulos, current and former officials said. That has become a politically contentious point, with Mr. Trump’s allies questioning whether the F.B.I. was spying on the Trump campaign or trying to entrap campaign officials.

Looking back, some at the Justice Department and the F.B.I. now believe that agents could have been more aggressive. They ultimately interviewed Mr. Papadopoulos in January 2017 and managed to keep it a secret, suggesting they could have done so much earlier.

What is important, they claim, is how Republicans are trying to get the information so they can out the spy. Meanwhile, it is they who are leaking information about the spy – selectively – to get ahead of it.

IT’S A ‘GOOD THING’

According to James Clapper, Obama’s DNI, spying was “a good thing” because the Russians were undermining our entire system.

Where was the spy in Hillary’s campaign? Oh, right, there wasn’t one.

When in U.S. history was it a good thing for the one party to spy on their opponent? This is Third World politics. What is worse is it is passing almost without comment.

In the past, this would be a huge scandal but the media is part of the corruption and Americans are not getting the true story.

We cannot have the U.S. government interfering in an election. We cannot have this again

DoJ/FBI LEAKS AS THEY CLAIM REPUBLICANS WILL LEAK

The DoJ/FBI continually complains that the Congress will leak it if they find out who the source/spy is, yet they are the ones leaking the information about the spy. Most of us can guess who the spy is based on the information they released — it’s likely Stefan Halper.

Audaciously, the DoJ/FBI are telling the public that Republicans want to endanger national security and produce the name.

What people need to understand and accept is these people are leftist revolutionaries with no morals, just an ideology. They’re capable of anything and are undermining our system of government and rule of law.