Climate Ambulance Chaser Al Roker Jumps the Shark

Democrat Party media told us for years that climate change would increase the frequency and severity of hurricanes, but then the unthinkable happened. This year, there are fewer hurricanes and they aren’t as severe. Fortunately, the climate fairy paid NBC’s Al Roker a visit.

Craig Melvin introduced Roker for what Newsbusters describes as a “cringeworthy forecast”.

Hi guys. And just in, we have an update for our hurricane season 2018 from the National Hurricane Center. So far this year, four named storms, two hurricanes. On average, we’d get two named storms by this time and one hurricane. However, the forecast, the August update is that we’ve got a 60% chance of a below-normal hurricane season. That would be great news.

There are a couple of reasons for this. Unfortunately, because of the rapidly melting icecaps due to climate change, the sea surface temperatures in the tropical Atlantic are much colder than average. So, all that ice, that literally ice water coming into the Atlantic, keeping things cool. And a developing El Nino may actually increase wind shear, basically, tear apart storms as they come off the coast of Africa.

Roker has been fearmongering for years about hurricanes becoming more frequent and more volatile. When no one else was tying hurricanes to climate change, Roker was.

In fact that’s the title of the article the nect video came from — Al Roker connects devastating flooding in Ellicott City, MD, to climate change on Today.

Here he is in 2017 blaming climate change, without a scintilla of evidence:

HURRICANES ARE NOT TIED TO CLIMATE CHANGE AT THIS POINT