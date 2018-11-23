Climate Loons Want to Shoot Up Particles to Dim the Sun or Cool Earth

Scientists at Harvard and Yale want “to tackle climate change: spraying sun-dimming chemicals into the Earth’s atmosphere”. The plan is to shoot “sulfate particles into the Earth’s stratosphere at altitudes as high as 12 miles.” The goal is to dim the sun.

The scientists call it “stratospheric aerosol injection”.

The authors write: the technology is undeveloped, there is no suitable aircraft for adaptation, the technique is hypothetical, there are potential risks like coordinating in both hemispheres and the fact that crop yields could be jeopardized and cause droughts or extreme weather. The proposals don’t address greenhouse gas emissions, the leading cause of global warming, scientists say.

Also, they have no clue what the unforeseen causes will be or if it will do a thing.

Uh, no thanks. Climate gurus say mankind ruined the earth and now they want to shoot crap at the sun to dim it.

Geo-engineers want to go with cooling the earth by a similar technique.

Imagine a capsule is launched 70,000 feet into the sky above Arizona and begins to release 100 grams of sulfur, calcium carbonate, or some other substance into the atmosphere. The device then floats back and forth through the ensuing cloud for the next several hours before it disperses, measuring chemical reactions and seeing how much sunlight is being blocked.

That’s basically how climate geoengineering, an emerging science that experts say has the potential to mitigate the worst consequences of climate change by cooling the planet and limiting the potential for extreme weather, works.

