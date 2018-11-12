Clinton 4.0 Will Run in 2020! “Dear God, Please, Yes,” Says Kellyanne

Mark Penn, a former adviser to the Clintons, believes Hillary Clinton will make another run for president in 2020.

Penn co-wrote a Sunday op-ed for The Wall Street Journal with Andrew Stein, a former Democratic Manhattan borough president and president of the New York City Council. Penn is a pollster and her former longtime adviser until 2008.

Another reinvented Hillary will appear soon — 4.0 Hillary!

Reinventing herself as a liberal firebrand, Mrs. Clinton will easily capture the 2020 nomination, according to the authors.

“True to her name, Mrs. Clinton will fight this out until the last dog dies,” the pair wrote. “She won’t let a little thing like two stunning defeats stand in the way of her claim to the White House.”

“Get ready for Hillary Clinton 4.0. More than 30 years in the making, this new version of Mrs. Clinton, when she runs for president in 2020, will come full circle—back to the universal-health-care-promoting progressive firebrand of 1994. True to her name, Mrs. Clinton will fight this out until the last dog dies. She won’t let a little thing like two stunning defeats stand in the way of her claim to the White House.”

She’s being overhauled.

Vengeance as a motive

The authors say “Mrs. Clinton has a 75% approval rating among Democrats, an unfinished mission to be the first female president, and a personal grievance against Mr. Trump, whose supporters pilloried her with chants of “Lock her up!” This must be avenged.”

She has a plan and she’ll win easily.

“Mrs. Clinton won’t travel the country in a van with Huma Abedin this time, doing small events and retail politics. Instead she will enter through the front door, mobilizing the army of professional women behind her, leveraging her social networks, and raking in donations. She will hope to emerge as an unstoppable force to undo Mr. Trump, running on the #MeToo movement, universal health care and gun control. Proud and independent, this time she will sideline Bill and Mr. Obama, limiting their role to fundraising.”

Penn and Stein believe Biden can’t take her on and Bloomberg will back her.

He concludes by saying ignore her “I won’t run” declarations. She may “skip Iowa”, but “rest assured that, one way or another, Hillary 4.0 is on the way.

Kellyanne Conway tweeted in response that she's praying to God it's true. "Dear God, Please, Yes," Conway tweeted in response to a Wall Street Journal op-ed by Mark Penn, a former senior adviser to the Clintons. Paul Joseph Watson tweeted his views. "It's 2 years since Trump won and the best Democrats have is STILL Hillary Clinton." Charles Payne also responded. "Oh boy talk about being self-entitled. The same old names democrats deny the would-be youth movement."