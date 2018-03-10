Clinton Foundation Being Probed By the FBI That Gives Deals to Russians

When the Russians bribed a nuclear transport company in an effort to influence the sale of the U.S. uranium mine, their operatives were put on trial. As it happened, the evidence was discounted. The Russians got a deal. The case was quietly dispatched with a delayed announcement and little media fanfare.

It was at the time of the Uranium One sale, the one that brought riches to the Clinton Foundation and Bill Clinton’s pocket.

It was also part of Obama’s Russian reset.

The probe into the Clinton Foundation does continue. Perhaps this will come up.

The Clinton Foundation Probe Continues

The FBI informant William Douglas Campbell spent six years collecting information on the Russians and their bribery/extortion/money laundering operation. For his efforts, the FBI ignored his documentation, videos, and other evidence, and, instead, gave a deal to the corrupt Russians.

At the same time, the U.S. uranium mine and its many assets were being sold to a Canadian company who then sold it to the Russians.

The Russian bribery/extortion deal was part of the Russian effort to force the sale of the uranium mine and assets.

Everyone knew of the connections between the bribery case and the sale. The Obama administration, including Hillary Clinton and the FBI, all knew they were tied but the sale went through anyway.

The Clinton Foundation became $145 million richer from the firm whose stock went up when the sale went through. Bill Clinton also received a half-million dollar speaking fee in Russia from a Russia-tied bank.

There is an open investigation into the Clinton Foundation.

THERE IS PROSECUTABLE EVIDENCE OF QUID PRO QUO

A recent memo by Democrats claimed the FBI informant offered no evidence Clinton was involved. His testimony was a nothing burger, it said, and she is absolved.

Democrats lied according to Victoria Toensing, the informant’s attorney.

According to Campbell’s testimony, Russians bragged repeatedly about the influence they had with the Clintons. They were so confident of the sale that they opened up an office 10 months before the CIFIUS approval.

The Russians told the informant that APCO was given $3 million to do work for the Clinton Foundation. APCO had been hired by the Russians.

Victoria Toensing said that alone is proof of quid pro quo, enough to prosecute.

