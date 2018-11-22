Clinton Foundation Donations Dry Up by 90% As Everyone Investigates

The Clinton Foundation, a so-called global charity, is currently under investigation by the DOJ, FBI and IRS. One of the concerns is that it is a pay-to-play operation. Hillary Clinton might have handed out favors while she was secretary of state and money might have been given with that expectation.

THE SHADY DEALS

IBTimes reported that the Clinton State Department authorized $151 billion in Pentagon deals to 16 countries and all donated to the Clinton Foundation. It represented a 145% increase in completed sales to those nations compared to the Bush administration during the same time frame. But, of course, Bush didn’t have millions of dollars in incentives.

Personal payments were also made to Bill Clinton for speaking engagements. The firms and their subsidiaries were “listed as contractors in $163 billion worth of pentagon-negotiated deals” authorized by the Clinton State Department between 2009 and 2012, the IBTimes reported.

There was also a $1 million [unreported] check Qatar reportedly gave Bill Clinton for his birthday in 2012, which the charity confirmed it accepted.

Qatar was one of the countries which was allowed to buy U.S. weapons under the Clinton State Department even as the department warned they were not acceptable partners for weapons sales. Qatar is a terror nation supplying weapons to Hezbollah and Hamas.

The Clinton Foundation also accepted a $145 million donation from parties linked to the Uranium One deal prior to its approval through a rubber-stamp committee.

This is jaw-dropping. The Clinton Foundation’s 2017 annual report is finally online–WOW. Lots to unpack but digest this nugget: 2015 Total Contributions: $182.5M 2016 Total Contributions: $135.4M 2017 Total Contributions: $22.8M 😭 WHEN THEY CAN’T PLAY–NOBODY WANTS TO PAY! — thebradfordfile™ (@thebradfordfile) November 21, 2018

THE PROBES

The Dallas Observor reports the Clinton Foundation has been under investigation by the IRS since July, 2016. FBI agents in Arkansas are also looking into pay-for-play and tax code violations. The Foundation started in Arkansas.

The House Republicans will hear testimony on December 5th from Mr. John Huber, the prosecutor appointed by Attorney General Jeff Sessions to investigate allegations of wrongdoing by the Clinton Foundation.

The committee is also working with a couple of whistleblowers.

Actor James Woods has choice words for this probe — “What a crock”!

The Republicans are so brave! Now that the Democrats will control the House, the Republicans finally have decided to go after the Clinton Foundation with gusto. What a crock… https://t.co/Do1IcKJBIy — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) November 21, 2018