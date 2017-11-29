Clinton Hid $$$ from Lobbyists for Russian State-Owned Nuclear Energy Company

The Hill’s investigative reporter John Solomon exposed more dirt possibly tied to the Uranium One/Tenex scandal and it involves Hillary Clinton. It appears that the company hired by Russia to lobby on behalf of Rosatom, their state-owned nuclear energy company, gave a lot more to the Clinton Foundation than they reported.

The lobbying company, APCO, donated between $25,00 and $50,000 over ten years according to Clinton Foundation records, but, in fact, it was at least hundreds of thousands of dollars. The report is based on interviews and internal documents.

One internal document showed a contribution of $275,000 in the fall of 2011.

Rosatom paid APCO $3 million in 2010 and 2011 to lobby for them and their subsidiary Tenex to increase its uranium sales in the United States.

Hillary herself said through a spokesperson that she never personally met with Any APCO official and, for their part, APCO says their activities were unrelated to the sale of the uranium mine. You can take that to the bank!

Hillary’s spokesperson Nick Merrill said the ties of the Russia bribery scheme to Uranium One have been debunked, though they clearly have not been.

Multiple congressional committees have permission to interview an informant who says they are tied and he has the evidence to prove it.

We were told the informant, William Campbell, was set to testify November 28th but that might not have taken place.