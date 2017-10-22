Clinton State Department Approved 215 Bill Speeches, Sketchy Consulting Deal

The Hillary Clinton State Department approved 215 Bill Clinton speeches and a controversial consulting deal worth $48 million. Hillary Clinton’s chief of staff was copied on all decisions.

A joint investigation by the Washington Examiner and the nonprofit watchdog group Judicial Watch found that former President Clinton gave 215 speeches and earned $48 million while his wife presided over U.S. foreign policy.

The question remains, did the Clintons fulfill ethics agreements during her tenure?

State Department officials charged with reviewing Bill Clinton’s proposed speeches did not object to a single one, no matter where he made them and what favors might be owed or what money ended up in The Clinton Foundation coffers.

The documents also show that in June 2011, the State Department approved a consulting agreement between Bill Clinton and a controversial Clinton Foundation adviser, Doug Band. It failed months later because of its ties to failed MF Global [Jon Corzine].

When does this fall into the area of criminality? https://t.co/PXsJ4FJwGi — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) October 22, 2017

