Closing in on an Evil Killer’s Motive for a Texas Mass Shooting

Devin Kelley, the mass killer of Sutherland Springs First Baptist Church, slaughtered 26 people. The victims ranged in age from 5 to 72. Another 20, including pregnant women and children are among those injured, some critically.

The monster wasn’t a Muslim radical nor was he Antifa. He was an Atheist “creep” likely bent on revenge. He was also a security guard at a Waterpark.

Heavy reported that he “creeped out” friends by his style of preaching about Atheism. His Facebook posts showed his Atheistic preferences.

According to UK Daily Mail, “Former classmates described him as ‘creepy’, ‘crazy’ and an ‘outcast’ who had recently started preaching about Atheism and picking fights on social media.”

Another former classmate, Nina Rose Nava, wrote on her Facebook page: “…in complete shock! I legit just deleted him off my fb cause I couldn’t stand his post. He was always talking about how people who believe in God we’re stupid and trying to preach his atheism. Smh.” It’s not clear why the killer would say he briefly taught Bible classes if he was fixated on atheism. She also wrote, “Me and my friend say him a month back at dennys and we were talking about how weird he was!!!”

He was described as a loner in high school with most avoiding him as much as possible. Many on Facebook reported they unfriended him because of his creepy Atheist messages.

His other interests were left-wing: civil rights and social action, animal welfare, children, arts and culture, the environment, health, and human rights. This is according to his LinkedIn page.

Killer Kelley was not dishonorably discharged as CBS originally reported, he was given a bad-conduct discharge.

The 26-year-old’s petition for review was denied by the Air Force in March 2014. The case is listed as No. 14-0387/AF. U.S. v. Devin P. KELLEY. CCA 38267. He was discharged under dishonorable circumstances from the Air Force and his petition for review denied in 2014 according to Defense Department records.

Air Force spokeswoman Ann Stefanek told USA Today that Kelley “served in Logistics Readiness at Holloman Air Force Base in southern New Mexico from 2010 until his discharge.” She told Military.com that “Kelley was court-martialed in 2012 for two counts of Article 128 of the Uniform Code of Military Justice: assault on his spouse and assault on their child… He received a bad conduct discharge, confinement for twelve months and a reduction to the grade of E-1.” That is a basic airman designation.

The killer was married to Danielle Shields when she was 19, and they have a son, CBS has confirmed. One man said the gunman was known to at least one victim who died in the attack. Kelley’s mother-in-law has a Sutherland Springs address.

The New York Times reported that Kelley was the subject of a 2012 divorce filing in New Mexico.

Kelley worked as a SECURITY OFFICER. Texas state records show that Devin Kelley was licensed as a non-commissioned security officer and worked at the Schlitterbahn Waterpark and Resort in New Braunfels.

The problem is not guns, its evil people and no government can control that or even predict it. Kelley only had minor traffic offenses prior to his attack on his wife and child which was addressed. He was deranged but knew what he was doing and he planned it. He wasn’t crazy.

His motives are taking shape as revenge, possibly against his mother-in-law and her religion.

So many lives were destroyed by this man who also wanted to destroy someone in that church and the church itself.

The pastor’s 14-year old daughter was killed.

One man, John Holcombe, who survived, lost his parents, his pregnant wife, his three children, his unborn child, and his other two children were in critical condition. His last Facebook page is from November 4, and read, “Sunday School lesson is about Manna from Heaven – found in Exodus 16.”

One young boy, among multiple children wounded in the carnage and pictured below, was rushed into surgery after being shot four times. His mother and two siblings were also shot. They didn’t make it.

5 yr old Rylan Ward was shot four times today in Sutherland Springs, Texas. He is currently in surgery. Say a prayer for the young champ. pic.twitter.com/a2okEbr3tj — Michael Skolnik (@MichaelSkolnik) November 6, 2017