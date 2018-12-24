CNBC Perverts Continue to Promote 11-Year-Old Drag Kid

NBC/CNBC is hoping the USA will become a modern-day Sodom and Gomorrah. Case in point: they are promoting a little boy who dresses in drag and dances seductively in clubs for messed-up LGBTs. His parents have ‘let’ him do this since he was six. Instead of authorities arresting the parents for child abuse, the corrupt media is promoting the sexual exploitation of a child.

On Saturday, CNBC published a video tweet of Desmond Napoles — AKA “Desmond is Amazing” — the 11-year-old “drag kid” who, earlier this month, “performed” a dance number at a gay bar while adult men in the audience threw bills at him.

CNBC/NBC claimed the little boy is an “LGBTQ youth” advocate. “This 11-year-old drag kid is using his voice to encourage LGBTQ youth to be themselves,” reads the media company’s caption to the video.

Earlier this month, the child could be seen dancing at a gay bar in Brooklyn mimicking Gwen Stefani. He pranced around on stage in a halter top while adults hooted and hollered.

CNBC already published the video in August and deliberately posted it again. They must have criminals and child abusers running the station.

The network quoted RuPaul saying he’s the “future of America.” That’s likely true if these demented culture warriors have their way.

NBC pushed him on NBC’s Today show in June. “Meet the 10-year-old ‘drag kid’ taking over social media with an inspiring message,” reads the caption video on Desmond.

THIS IS WHAT THE MEDIA CONSIDERS NORMAL

His website reads: Desmond Napoles (AKA Desmond is Amazing) is a performer, drag kid, awarded LGBTQ advocate, outspoken gay youth, editorial model, public speaker, founder of his own drag house, fashion designer, muse, an icon. Most importantly, he is an inspiration to many and a representation of hope for the future to come.

Check out this quote from Desmond: “People should be able to dance, sing, or dress in any way. You can express yourself however you want. It doesn’t matter if you like jazz or rap, ballet or ballroom, dresses or suits. You can do you. I like Diana Ross. Maybe you do too.”

His professionally-contrived website, desmondisamazing.com, tells the story of his birth during Pride Week and his penchant for dressing up in his mother’s clothes. And we are supposed to believe the child wasn’t steered — engineered — in that direction.

HuffPo wants you to believe this is normal.

Daily Beast gushed about RuPaul loving this kid and you will too — fiercely! They had an exclusive photo shoot.

Democrats and their media want this for all of our children. They are corrupt pigs. This little boy is being raised by Progressive parents who decided he wanted to be a drag kid as a toddler. That is child abuse, guys.

NBC wants this for you and all of America. These Marxists ruin everything