CNN ‘Analyst’ Angela Rye Rants About the GOP as Slave Traders

Far-left CNN analyst and race baiter Angela Rye went into a hate-filled rant against a guest this morning. It’s hard to listen to her, but she outdid herself during a debate, if you can call it that, with Jason Miller on Chris Cuomo’s show, New Day.

Mr. Miller asked CNN to not put him on any more with an open borders analyst, referring to Rye. She told him he didn’t know that was the case, but he explained that she supports all open borders policies.

“Clearly you don’t want to enforce the border laws because that’s what I’ve said,” he said to Rye at one point.

As usual, everything was about race and faux racism for her.

“No, what I don’t want to enforce is your president’s nonsense,” she answered. “You guys know that this policy is ass-backwards. Plain and simple. You guys know this policy is inhumane, plain and simple. Like, if you just take yourselves out of it for just a moment, take off the lenses of bigotry for just a moment and imagine —”

“Okay, so now we’re getting into the name-calling?” Miller asked.

Miller had to remind Rye that President Trump was her president too, after she referred to him as Miller’s president.

“Not mine. I will never claim a bigot. Ever,” she said with the hate dripping from her tongue.

Miller said she screams at people and is rude, to which Rye said she was winning the debate. She called him, “dog.”

“I wish I could tell you from where in Africa my ancestors came from, at least part of them,” Rye said sarcastically after he asked if she was Canadian. “But I wouldn’t know because the same bigots who are sending people back away from their children are the ones who brought my ancestors here on slave ships.”

Republicans are not only bigots, but also slave traders?

No, honey, Democrats did that. They were the Jim Crow people as well. It’s the same people who put people on their urban plantations and give them just enough free money to survive badly.

This nasty woman is a racist and a hater. When Pelosi and Schumer told Maxine Waters it wasn’t appropriate for her to tell her followers to harass Trump officials, Rye stood by Mad Max and said “white Democrats are turning on her.”

This so-called analyst recently told the audience to do whatever they have to do to keep Kavanaugh off the Supreme Court.

She is the founder and CEO of Impact Strategies and wants to see reparations. If she gets them, the Democrats are the ones who should pay them.

THIS IS WHY CNN’S RATINGS ARE SO LOW

CNN’s rating just keep going down because they offer nothing to the majority of people, but they don’t care. They have to push the hate and the Socialist ideology.

A survey by Research Intelligencer by Brand Keys found that BBC, Fox News and PBS are the most-trusted TV news brands in the U.S. BBC came in first with 90 percent of those surveyed.

Fox News and PBS came in second and third with 87 percent and 86 percent respectively. Bloomberg came in fourth with 81 percent and MSNBC came in fifth with 80 percent. They were followed by CBS, NBC, and ABC in that order.

CNN, the most trusted name in news, came in 9th.

CNN fell in the ratings to Home and Garden Television, USA Network, the History Channel, the Discovery Channel, the Hallmark Channel, and more. Shark Week had double the ratings.