CNN Analyst Says the Star Spangled Banner Is Problematic

CNN’s Angela Rye, speaking with host Jake Tapper about national anthem protests on Tuesday, told the CNN anchor that the national anthem itself is “problematic.”

“There is a second verse that Colin Kaepernick brought attention to that has yet to be discussed on broad platforms,” she said.

The CNN analyst was referencing Kaepernick’s citation of Francis Scott Key’s original lyrics to the poem, which they says reference slavery.

Leftists have wanted to get rid of the song for a long time, claiming falsely that it’s racist.

They found a line in the third stanza no one ever sees or sings that they object to — “No refuge could save the hireling and slave/From the terror of flight or the gloom of the grave”

Mark Clague, a musicologist at the University of Michigan and the founding board chairman of the Star Spangled Music Foundation, refuted the accusation.

He explained:

The social context of the song comes from the age of slavery, but the song itself isn’t about slavery, and it doesn’t treat whites differently from blacks. The reference to slaves is about the use, and in some sense the manipulation, of black Americans to fight for the British, with the promise of freedom. The American forces included African-Americans as well as whites. The term “freemen,” whose heroism is celebrated in the fourth stanza, would have encompassed both.

RADICAL RYE

Ms. Rye is a radical who sees racism in her toes in the morning when she wakes up. She wants statues of George Washington and Thomas Jefferson torn down, at least that is what she said last year. She is a hopeless leftist and would need intervention to change. CNN is also hopelessly leftist.

She, and much of the media, are part of the hate America crowd. They only see the bad, not the good, and they are going to replace it with their vision of good.

The truth is Ms. Rye’s and CNN’s ignorance is problematic.