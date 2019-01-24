CNN Babe: Media Are Victims in Covington, Attacks Lawyer, Chaperones

If you want to know how illogical, unkind, and irrational the media is, just read these tweets by Kirsten Powers. She exemplifies the evil in our media today.

Far-far-left irrational zealot Kirsten Powers, a CNN contributor and USA Today columnist, said she is deleting her Twitter app, seemingly in disgust.

Only she didn’t go away and is still on Twitter making up stuff.

JOURNALISTS ARE VICTIMS

Powers claimed on Twitter that the journalists are the victims in the Covington story, but it gets much worse, read on. She was slammed for it on social media.

This ⁦@washingtonpost⁩ story captures the real lesson of this episode—don’t succumb to orchestrated harassment campaigns against journalists. “The Covington Catholic story went viral. The mainstream media chased it. The Trump Internet pounced.” https://t.co/Bu3zEeIFpE — Kirsten Powers (@KirstenPowers) January 23, 2019

IT’S THE CHAPERONES FAULT

This dimwit thinks the real message is how kids must learn to treat adults. The fact is the kids were the ones behaving well. The adults were not acting decently, and it is the adults who need the lesson. The Catholic Church typically does an excellent job of teaching kids. The leftists fall short.

Powers linked to an Atlantic article reporting that the event reflects poorly on the chaperones. And, to justify the media’s vile attacks and the hate they stirred up, the far-left Atlantic additionally claimed, it’s a Trump-era overcorrection.

How does this woman’s mind work to come up with this? Powers and the rest of the left-wing media rationalize and never apologize.

The following is what the Atlantic author wrote without any sense of shame, and knowing the children and chaperones are innocent: No children deserve to be thrown away like refuse because they make a mistake, even a cruel one. Part of being a child is not understanding how your actions affect others, and part of growing up is learning to understand that.

They feigned regard for the kids and ignored the criminality and motives of the leftist agitators who are guilty. That is evil.

“The real issue raised by the video is the messages these kids are being sent by adults and authority figures about how to treat people, especially those who are different from them. “ Covington Catholic and the Trump-Era Overcorrection – The Atlantic https://t.co/5QGpfhUzR7 — Kirsten Powers (@KirstenPowers) January 23, 2019

RESPONSES TO THE FIRST TWEET

The reactions to her first tweet on social media are very negative, and they are correct. Here are a few examples:

Yeah, you in the media are the “victims” here. And you wonder why nobody trusts any of you fraudsters. — King Kong (@climber25) January 24, 2019

So now YOU’RE (media) the victims in the Covington story? Give me a break.

I hope those kids & the families sue the ever loving crap out of every media outlet & celebrity who spread the lies.

ZERO sympathy for the MSM. — JayhawkMama (@JHawkintheSouth) January 23, 2019

“The Trump internet” wouldn’t have been able to pounce if the media had’t abandoned all journalistic ethics & common sense, thus setting up a springboard for them to launch from. A little patience. A few deep breaths. Some fact checking. . .You could have avoided this whole mess. — Suzanne (@catholicmom2) January 24, 2019

THE CATHOLIC LAWYER WORKING FOR FREE IS A BAD GUY

The twisted Ms. Powers wasn’t finished, and neither is the rest of the corrupt media! They have to be right.

Powers is continuing her irrational codswallop about the case. The CNN blatherer is blasting Robert Barnes, claiming the new attorney for the Covington families, is harassing and threatening people.

The truth is he is telling people, including journalists who are keeping the blasphemously wrong stories about Covington online or continuing the lies, will be sued by today if they don’t remove and retract. The Catholic attorney is working for free.

We have covered the story extensively, and the only victims are the Covington Catholic School boys, their families, and the school. The media went on a feeding frenzy with one side of the story fed by radical leftist agitators — one a Native-American criminal and liar, the other, a group of bizarre racist Hebrew Israelites. Both of the aforementioned are supremacists.

The Catholic lawyer is getting death threats, but he is the one who is the problem? Powers won’t report that!

Rob Barnes, an accomplished lawyer, offered to represent the kids for free. He gave the offenders — mostly the lying media — 48 hours to retract in the interest of Christian kindness after they slandered the innocent boys. Some of the boys weren’t even on the trip.

It is obvious the media attacked the Catholic white boys in MAGA hats as racists because it fits all their stereotypes. The racist and religious stereotyping is what they imagine about the Christians who support the President. They had their fun, and now they don’t want to own up to it or apologize.

I agree Ben. Harassment is threatening to sue them (read article), sending threatening emails, Facebook messages etc. I know the difference btwn criticism and harassment. Also a different opinion is not “getting it wrong” https://t.co/GmIxenSWbC — Kirsten Powers (@KirstenPowers) January 23, 2019

PEOPLE RESPOND TO FASCIST POWERS

We are not even allowed to sue these lying lunatics. The boy can’t smile, and victims can’t sue! The people responded negatively to her views.

You think that sucks? Imagine being the kid that didn’t even go on the trip, or a member of his family suddenly getting death threats & doxxed. — Man With No Name (@MWNN2019) January 23, 2019

The Media & others tried to ruin the Life of the Covington Boys because a red hat triggered them… pic.twitter.com/kYLBLOPll3 — Glenda Durrett (@Glenda48) January 23, 2019

Suing in court is not harassment. It can be justice. — jgordon1864 (@jdawg6418) January 23, 2019

Powers isn’t stupid, that leaves, evil, dishonest, ideologically brainwashed.