CNN Caught Putting Socialist on Panel to Pretend He’s a Disillusioned Trump Voter

CNN is a sorry excuse for a news network. They push fake news every day but their latest venture is beyond the pale. The New Day hosts and panel in the video are outrageous liars. CNN should call themselves the Goebbels network.

What you are about to see in the video is unadulterated propaganda. It’s incredible, it really is.

They put so-called Trump voters on a panel and one plant, who claimed to be a disillusioned Trump voter turned hater, is a Socialist. He has always hated President Trump.

At the end of the segment, the hosts elaborate on all the Trump voters on the panel. Alisyn Camerota starts out saying with a smirk “Those were all Trump voters”, and she knows they’re not.

The other host says even though the economy is booming, the President has hit a ceiling and what you see here on the panel is the ceiling. He added that they — the panel — will not support him because of the policies the President has on the southern border.

This comes via Red Elephants. Watch, it’s eye-opening.