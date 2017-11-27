CNN Comes Out of the Closet, Abandons All Pretense of Objectivity

President Trump tweeted this past weekend that “FoxNews is MUCH more important in the United States than CNN, but outside of the U.S., CNN International is still a major source of (Fake) news, and they represent our Nation to the WORLD very poorly.”



He has every reason to say it. CNN has long ago abandoned any inclination towards objectivity. Go to their online home page and it’s a virtual pillorying of the President with nothing positive – ever. Even positives are turned into hatefests. They aren’t the only media outlet doing it but they might just be the worst.

CNN hit back against the tweet with their new Twitter motto, “Facts First” which would be funny if they weren’t serious.

It’s not CNN’s job to represent the U.S to the world. That’s yours. Our job is to report the news. #FactsFirst 🍎 — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) November 25, 2017

With that tweet, the outlet officially came out in the open went after a politician… the President. This is new. They are usually not so blatant. We should thank them.

Trump also proposed a “contest” to determine “which of the Networks, plus CNN and not including Fox, is the most dishonest.” The winner, he concluded, will “receive the FAKE NEWS TROPHY!”

CNN is working against the American people by sending their “fake news” to the world. By constantly demonizing Trump they are telling the world to treat him with disrespect and he is our President. They are also indirectly trashing everyone who voted for him. It’s not only that, they support every left-wing value and advocate internationally.

The fake news is coming from both sides but the only ones with a real platform are the left, and it’s out in the open for those Doubting Thomas’s out there who thought it just can’t be true.

Journalism is now focused around ideologies, gossip, and tabloid trash, and the media is fully an arm of the Democrat Socialist Party.

It’s good they’re out of the closet so we know what we are dealing with. At least they aren’t pretending to be neutral reporters any longer. Of course they’ve lost all credibility along with it. It’s hard to believe anything they say. It’s like taking Madonna or Michael Moore seriously. When we hear Jake Tapper complain that his little boy refers to him as “fake news”, we say, so, yeah, the kid’s sharp.

It’s not that CNN doesn’t also report real news, because they do, but it’s hard to sift through their mindless hate.

The media is even more divisive than Barack Obama with his Marxist agenda and constantly telling us what our values are and “who we are now”. They are priming the hate mobile. They should be presenting two sides and letting us decide, not telling us what to think.

Trump also pointed to the fake news on MSNBC. Mika and Joe faked an entire “live post Thanksgiving” show that they taped before.

The good news is that their ratings are terrible, nobody cares! https://t.co/I7h4Ryin3h — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2017

Why shouldn’t Trump point out the fake news? This is devastating to our society. It would be better if he didn’t generalize because there are some really good reporters out there but cable news, network news are totally biased.

Listen to arrogant Mika of the equally corrupt MSNBC say it’s up to the media to tell people what to think.