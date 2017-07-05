CNN Committed Crimes by Blackmailing a Private Citizen over a Joke

The extremely wealthy and powerful corporation CNN extorted a private citizen over a joke tweet. CNN reported they would not publicly identify the Reddit user who created the Trump WWE wrestling video because he said he wouldn’t do it again. He also offered a sufficient plea for forgiveness.

Background information can be obtained on this link. But the quick explanation is that CNN blackmailed or doxxed the private citizen:

CNN is not publishing “HanA**holeSolo’s” name because he is a private citizen who has issued an extensive statement of apology, showed his remorse by saying he has taken down all his offending posts, and because he said he is not going to repeat this ugly behavior on social media again. In addition, he said his statement could serve as an example to others not to do the same.

CNN reserves the right to publish his identity should any of that change.

When anyone goes low, CNN goes lower. And we would like to know who is CNN to decide a silly gif is “ugly”. WTH?!?!

As Julian Assange tweeted earlier, CNN committed TWO crimes

First Assange tweeted out the New York criminal code 135.60 which CNN appears to have violated. Then he tweeted this next one out accusing them of committing a federal felony. Read it and decide!

CNN also appears to have committed a federal felony violation of 18 U.S. Code § 241 in relation to the 1st Amendment https://t.co/Ij06te1Bcr pic.twitter.com/NbeYUSRuHN — Julian Assange (@JulianAssange) July 5, 2017

CNN committed a crime, violating 135.60 of the New York criminal code, he tweeted.

CNN just committed a crime violating § 135.60 of the New York criminal code “coercion” https://t.co/FwPPlczPRhhttps://t.co/AHQhjDS6ds pic.twitter.com/a7HAdMQQDV — Julian Assange (@JulianAssange) July 5, 2017

TAMMY BRUCE WEIGHED IN

Tammy Bruce discussed it today on CNN She said CNN couldn’t “quash Trump like a bug” so they went after this private citizen like a bug. They went after an innocent man to send a message they will destroy anyone to destroy Donald Trump.

“They realized they can’t quash Trump like a bug, so they went after this private citizen.” –@HeyTammyBruce on #CNNblackmail pic.twitter.com/XK6zKV3a55 — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) July 5, 2017

It’s not only the right who are outraged. This is coming from the left as well. CNN is destroying themselves and this severely damages them. They’ve been outed…by themselves.