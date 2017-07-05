CNN Doxxes, Threatens WWE Gif Redditor Who Begs Forgiveness



President Trump recently tweeted a gif of a WWE joke match featuring Trump beating up CNN in a wrestling match. CNN tracked down the creator of the original gif on reddit though it was not the gif tweeted by the President. CNN actually thinks this is news.

The media outlet then threatened the creator with exposure. The man followed up with a long apology, begging forgiveness. CNN appears to have blackmailed the man. #CNNBlackmail is trending worldwide.

The redditor’s handle was HanA**holeSolo.

When the redditor was cornered by CNN, he “seemed nervous” and asked that his identity “not be revealed” for fear of his “personal safety and for the “public embarrassment” it would bring to him and his family, according to CNN.

CNN DOXXED the man

Read these next two paragraphs proudly published by CNN in which they threaten to reveal his identity should he exercise his First Amendment rights again. They’re doxxing him which makes them lowlifes:

CNN is not publishing “HanA**holeSolo’s” name because he is a private citizen who has issued an extensive statement of apology, showed his remorse by saying he has taken down all his offending posts, and because he said he is not going to repeat this ugly behavior on social media again. In addition, he said his statement could serve as an example to others not to do the same.

CNN reserves the right to publish his identity should any of that change.

After Trump tweeted the video on Sunday, “HanA**holeSolo” took to Reddit to say he was “honored,” writing “Holy s—!! I wake up and have my morning coffee and who retweets my s—post but the MAGA EMPORER himself!!! I am honored!!” MAGA is an acronym for the President’s campaign slogan: Make America great again.”

If CNN doxxes ordinary Americans, shouldn’t they lose their press pass?

CNN is doxxing private citizens yet no one must criticize them for fake news. Why? Because, they say, it’s a threat to democracy. It would be an attack on the First Amendment according to them.

As far as the Sentinel is concerned, some in the media have lost their special privileges and safeguards with the deceitful and vicious reports they publish.

Read the apology CNN prompted though they tried to say it came out before they contacted him. That was another CNN lie.

Redditor HanAssholeSolo, the guy who posted the Trump/CNN clip the president tweeted, has apologized to @CNN, the media, and others pic.twitter.com/GlePoiSlFj — Brandon Wall (@Walldo) July 4, 2017

The post tweeted by the President wasn’t’ the original and the President did not get it from reddit. It’s NOT even the SAME GIF.

Solo says he’s a troll and CNN thinks this is breaking news

Allegedly, HanA**holeSolo has been on reddit since 2015 and is said to have made offensive comments about Muslims, Jews and blacks, using the ‘n’ word during his time on the site. Solo deleted those comments so who knows if they were just satire or what. He confessed to trolling to get a rise out of people.

Those who are unfamiliar with reddit should know that Reddit__the Donald is a pro-Trump site of mostly young guys who support the President and like to joke in a non-PC way. CNN is trying to make them look like Nazis to shut them down.

The original meme — a grainy mirror image of a scene from a 2007 WrestleMania stunt involving Trump and WWE CEO Vince McMahon — shows a pink-tie-wearing Trump jumping a suited figure on the side of a wrestling ring, tossing him to the ground, punching him and walking away in triumph. It’s a joke.

Homeland Security Adviser Tom Bossert said on ABC’s This Week that “no one would perceive” the tweet as a threat.

Absurdly, the Committee to Protect Journalists said in a statement this week that the tweet “undermines the work of the media in the U.S. and makes it more dangerous.” CNN said in a statement that the tweet “encourages violence against reporters.”

Ridiculous! The only ones getting shot are Republicans and the shooters of innocents are almost always left-wing nuts.

In conclusion, CNN must be desperate. Think about it. They tracked down a common man, and threatened to shame him if he ever writes anything they don’t like. They did it over a meme that is not even the one the President tweeted. CNN is vengeful and dirty.