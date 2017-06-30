CNN Is Fake Everywhere! Half of Their Twitter Followers Are Fake!

CNN’s Twitter account has 17 MILLION fake followers according to a recent audit on Twitter. Fake accounts on Twitter abound so they can spam people with ads. CNN is high profile and gets more than their share. Some are Internet bots used for various purposes.

Via Lucas Nolan of Breitbart News recently reported that according to TwitterAudit.com, nearly fifty percent of the followers on CNN’s verified Twitter account are fake.

Of CNN’s millions of followers on their verified Twitter account, over 17 million or 48 percent are fake, according to TwitterAudit.

While the company uses many different metrics, it says the results aren’t foolproof. It can, however, give a fairly close assessment of how many fake bots are following a Twitter account.

According to the auditing service, they do it by taking “a sample of up to 5000 (or more, if you subscribe to Pro) Twitter followers for a user and calculates a score for each follower. This score is based on number of tweets, date of the last tweet, and ratio of followers to friends.”

“We use these scores to determine whether any given user is real or fake. Of course, this scoring method is not perfect but it is a good way to tell if someone with lots of followers is likely to have increased their follower count by inorganic, fraudulent, or dishonest means.”

To show the stark difference, Breitbart ran its own Twitter feed through the auditing service to see how many fake Twitter accounts were following them. The results show that 96 percent of Breitbart’s followers are real people.

That gives us one more fact. CNN is fake news everywhere, including on Twitter!

The sorry state of the media begins with CNN.