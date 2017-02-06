CNN Is So Full of Themselves — Acting As If They Are Relevant

CNN is very full of themselves and apparently think they can take out Republicans just as they’ve always have. Using Alinsky tactics, SNL acted out a vicious skit on Sean Spicer and CNN’s Brian Stelter thinks that means Sean Spicer, Trump’s press secretary, will have a problem going forwards from now on.

SNL is trying to do to Spicer what Tina Fey did to Sarah Palin. Their idea of comedy is to demean political opponents.

CNN thinks SNL took out the press secretary.

In the old days, when they had credibility, CNN could pull this stuff, but to half the nation, they’re a joke. The left-wingers will believe them but who cares. Leftists believe anything.

Alisyn Camerota thought the SNL skit maligning Spicer was a “tour de force” and Stelter said SNL will “win awards for it.” Bill Carter agreed that it was “spectacular”.

Then Stelter said, “And not to get serious about it, but it shows a problem for the White House. We’ve known this White House has a credibility gap and I think this now showing that Spicer is a punch line, at least to some people, it’s a problem for the White House going forward. ”

CNN is the punch line. They’re in a bubble and haven’t come to terms with the fact that millions of Americans see them as fake news.