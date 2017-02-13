CNN Gets Kicked Out of Venezuela Because They’re Fake News

According to Panama Post, Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduro kicked CNN out of his country for spreading fake news.

CNN reported a student’s complaint about food shortages in school. Maduro said, “Some media like CNN tried to manipulate information. They can not manipulate information like that, it’s our affair, of Venezuelans. CNN does not need to put its nose in Venezuela … I want CNN well away from here.”

The demand for CNN to leave came a few days after they reported Venezuelan officials might be selling passports to terrorists.

CNN has been very busy blasting out fake news in the United States, and is proud of their new role as the anti-Trump network. They were the Clinton News Network but that didn’t work out very well.

Yesterday, they did instant so-called fact-checking as a Republican official was talking.

Kansas secretary of state Kris Kobach was on CNN, explaining that 6,000 people who were registered to vote in New Hampshire were using out-of-state IDs and might have swayed the election. CNN, wanting to make it into another fake news report, ran a text in a ticker while he spoke, saying his comments were false.

Kobach tweeted, “This image shows proof of @CNN bias. They run text below my picture claiming my statements are false. So much for letting the viewer decide.”

This image shows proof of @CNN bias. They run text below my picture claiming my statements are false. So much for letting the viewer decide. pic.twitter.com/vXslvF7oKk — Kris W. Kobach (@KrisKobach1787) February 13, 2017

Kobach spoke on Fox & Friends this morning on the same issue.

Watch the latest video at video.foxnews.com