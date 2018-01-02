CNN Goes to Pot on New Year’s Eve

A CNN reporter celebrated legalizing pot in California by lighting a bong for a party goer in Colorado on New Year’s eve. Randi Kaye ended 2017 learning how to be a pothead, covering New Year’s Eve in Colorado. Pot has been legal in Colorado since 2012.

She performed the lighting during a live Denver telecast. “I just want to point out, that this is all legal in Colorado,” host Anderson Cooper told co-host Andy Cohen.

This is apparently an example of a CNN reporter speaking to America’s heart.

Now we have @randikayeCNN showing off the gas mask bong and dudes ripping it on the Cannibus. I love #CNNNYE, the New Year’s special that speaks to America’s heart. #NewYearsEve2018 #HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/g732x6UaH8 — Josh Sánchez (@jnsanchez) January 1, 2018

