CNN Host Gasps at the Horrors Border Agents See from Abusive Parents

CNN’s Brooke Baldwin thought she was going to embarrass Border Agent Chris Cabrera on her show, but she ended up being the one in shock. The segment started out the sounds of children crying.

Baldwin said immigrants coming across the Rio Grande are breaking the law. Cabrera explained it’s illegal for citizens to come into the U.S. that way.

Cabrera then told Baldwin about the horrors he and other agents are seeing

“When you see a 12-year-old girl with a plan B pill, her parents put her on birth control because they know getting violated is part of the journey, that’s a terrible way to live. When you see a 4-year-old girl traveling alone with just her parents’ phone number written across her shirt. We had a 9-year-old boy have heat stroke in front of us and die with no family around. That’s because we’re allowing people to take advantage of this system.”

The retelling of the child horror stories made Baldwin gasp. She should gasp. The parents of these children are child abusers sending them to the USA so they can one day get here and collect our benefits.

Cabrera went on to say that it’s up to Congress to change the law, but until then his agents will continue to enforce the laws on the books.

The politicians know this is going on and simply don’t care, at least not as much as they care about their agenda and getting re-elected.