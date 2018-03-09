CNN Host Says If Trump Solves NoKo, He Will Be a “Great President”

President Trump will meet directly with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un. The hardline Communist ruler of the hermit kingdom has said they are interested in de-nuclearization of the hemisphere. At first, the media was remarkable in their praise. One CNN host said he will go down as a “great President” if this works out.

On the Thursday editions of CNN’s Erin Burnett OutFront and MSNBC’s Hardball, liberal journalists praised President Trump for his “remarkable,” “significant,” and “stunning” willingness to meet soon with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un.

“That is an incredible thing and I don’t think there’s anybody watching this or any expert on Korea who expected that response at this time, pretty stunning,” Erin Burnett said.

She added: “Just an extraordinary evening and, of course, opening the door to the big question: If President Trump can truly solve this problem, that would be going down as a great President and there’s no way around that. That is the reality here.”

At the same time, Obama’s former officials were melting down

CNN’s Phil Mudd told Burnett to count him out as “a skeptic” as he downplayed the North Korean concessions.

Former Kerry State Department spokesman John Kirby sought to place almost all the credit on the South Koreans, emphasizing that “it’s not about President Trump, it’s about Moon Jae-in.”

Most of the media is now starting to turn “skeptical” and very negative. It’s fine to be skeptical. The President himself says it could be a ploy. The President will never get the credit he deserves for having gotten us this far.

USA Today says the President is facing a “very dangerous trap”. On her show last night, Rachel Maddow went on a rampage about what a bad idea it is. The title of a CNBC article is, “Trump is ‘being played by Kim Jong-un’s offer to meet’.”

CNBC says it gives North Korea legitimacy. They’re wrong, North Korea’s nuclear capabilities give them legitimacy. They already have legitimacy.

Financial Times suggests it’s a possible “blunder” or “false hope”.

The truth is that if the President can somehow solve this problem, he will go down in the record books as a great president, as Erin Burnett said.

It’s hard not to get the feeling that some in the media and from Obama’s regime want the President to fail.

President Trump deserved credit for getting us this far

North Korea’s already disastrous economy is suffering under the weight of the sanctions. Their economy is only worth $14 billion.

China has helped tremendously and has done more than ever before.

The media won’t give the President credit but he put together a coalition to go up against North Korea. The South Korean President believes the President’s pressure campaign is the reason this has taken place.