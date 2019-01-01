CNN Hosts Get Plastered While Melania Graces Mar-A-Lago with Elegance

CNN’s New Year’s Eve host Anderson Cooper and his co-host Andy Cohen became plastered on TV, taking hourly shots of tequila. Randy Kaye did a champagne bong.

While Melania Trump looked and behaved with grace and elegance, her media detractors acted like fools. But they won’t give Melania credit for her class. The idiots insulted her shoes and her pants this week.

Anderson Cooper enduring tequila shots is honestly the most relatable I’ve ever seen him. #CNNNYE pic.twitter.com/Hj63OyJ3ON — Megan Ferguson (@OUfergie) January 1, 2019

The First Lady didn’t get drunk and act like a fool. She’s always reliably great. She posted a selfie:

While Melania posted just her selfie, several party guests, including the United Nations Ambassador of The Commonwealth of Dominica, Paolo Zampolli, his wife, model Amanda Ungaro, and conservative activist Charlie Kirk, posted their own pics with the first lady at the Florida bash, Fox News reported.

View this post on Instagram New Year 2019! MIA A post shared by Amanda Ungaro (@amandazungaro) on Dec 31, 2018 at 9:52pm PST

View this post on Instagram Happy New Year everybody A post shared by Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk1776) on Dec 31, 2018 at 8:01pm PST