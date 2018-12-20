CNN ‘Journalist of the Year’ Made Up Facts, People, Sources for 7 Years

In 2014, CNN gave their prestigious “Journalist of the Year” award to a fraud who made up stories out of thin air and lied all over the place.

Top news magazine Der Spiegel had to fire Claas Relotius for his more than a dozen fake articles with fake facts and sources for seven years. He even invented characters.

Suspicion arose after a colleague worked on a story with him. Relotius’ “reporting concerned the colleague”. Claas eventually admitted to making up sources and quotes.

That icon of fake journalism, CNN lauded him. How appropriate!

Lefty Relotius confessed last week that he invented entire passages for that article, and also falsified information in other stories, according to the magazine.

The fake told Der Speigel he was sick and in need of help. The fact is he is morally twisted and needs a priest.

Even though they fell all over themselves praising this guy, CNN touted the fact that he didn’t work for them. They are trying to save face.

His work had received awards from CNN, but a CNN spokesperson said, “Relotius was not associated with CNN, he never worked for the company and never had anything published on CNN platforms.”

Claus missed his calling. He should be writing fiction.