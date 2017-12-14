CNN Mean Girls Mock, Laugh at, Bash Omarosa After Reports She Was Fired

Aril Ryan is a CNN and American Urban Network reporter who has been known to frequently spread inaccurate information and she might have spread quite a bit of it about Omarosa, the presidential aide who has been working with Donald Trump since his Apprentice Days. On Wednesday, Ryan claimed that Omarosa was fired and escorted out of the White House by Secret Service. That was fake news.

April said Omarosa was fired after she screamed and cursed at John Kelly, adding that she had to be escorted out by Secret Service. Some said Omarosa was dragged out of the building.

Sources say General Kelly did the firing and Omarosa is alleged to have acted very vulgar and cursed a lot and said she helped elect President Trump. The word is a General Kelly had it and got rid of her. — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) December 13, 2017

The Secret Service was forced to respond.

Reporting regarding Secret Service personnel physically removing Omarosa Manigault Newman from the @WhiteHouse complex is incorrect. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) December 13, 2017

Omarosa also denied the report and said April Ryan has been spreading false stories about her for a year. She added that she resigned and is leaving January 20th.

Ryan then appeared on a CNN panel where the panel insulted and mocked Omarosa. They laughed at what might be the presidential aide’s firing. Omarosa’s offense is being black and working for President Trump.

Omarosa is apparently going to bash the White House or some people in the White House after her last day on January 20th. Just what President Trump needs – a vengeful ex-employee who is also black.

.@Omarosa​ on her time with Trump administration: “I have seen things that have made me uncomfortable, that have upset me, that have affected me deeply and emotionally.” https://t.co/8mE0zmEoQH pic.twitter.com/0r3nx7CmEA — Good Morning America (@GMA) December 14, 2017