CNN Media Lawyer Demanded Hannity’s Name Despite the Law

Bob Balin, a media lawyer at Davis Wright Tremaine, is the reason we know that Sean Hannity was Trump lawyer Michael Cohen’s secret client.Balin attended the Monday hearing in Southern District Court in Manhattan, following the raid of Cohen’s offices, to represent the interests of several news organizations, including ABC, The New York Times, CNN, the Associated Press, and Newsday, Columbia Journalism Review reported.

This lawyer demanded the name of the third client but it was not legally necessary. The Obama-Soros judge Kimba Wood erred when she went along with it.

If it were before a grand jury, it would have had to have been revealed but not in this case.

CNN has not revealed that information after ranting for two days about Sean Hannity not revealing his ties to Michael Cohen [which turned out to be irrelevant].

Balin cited a “public access issue” and the right of the public to know. The truth is the public has NO right to know client-privilege information. Don’t fall for that. It’s an attack on our First Amendment while being posited as a pro-First Amendment issue.

Balin quoted Chief Justice Warren Burger’s majority opinion in the 1980 case Richmond Newspapers v. Virginia: “People in an open society do not demand infallibility from their institutions. But it is difficult for them to accept what they are prohibited from observing.”

That is a bald-faced deception.

Distortion of the First Amendment

He is a Columbia Law School teacher and double talker. Lawyers are supposed to stick to the law, not distort it. The man is confused.

During the hearing, he referred to his partner Rachel Strom appeared in court on ABC’s behalf referred to the same bull his partner an ABC News lawyer to reveal the second client of Michael Cohen, Elliot Broidy whose life is now ruined.

It didn’t help that the Soros-Hillary judge in the case is predisposed to side with the left [Reagan appointed her originally but she’s a diehard leftist and a Hillary-Soros minion].

Balin ADMITTED he appeared at the Monday hearing to represent a group of news organizations.

Yet, CNN, Newsday and perhaps the others have not revealed that!!!

The anti-First Amendment advocate Balin had the gall to say: “I’m not on social media, but what I’ve seen from the tweets that have been shared with me, well, it’s encouraging to see so many Americans standing up and cheering for the First Amendment.”

Hannity also has the right to attorney-client privilege and privacy. Privacy is covered under an Amendment also — the 4th Amendment jack.

Galling!!!

A Fox News spokesperson issued the following statement: “While FOX News was unaware of Sean Hannity’s informal relationship with Michael Cohen and was surprised by the announcement in court yesterday, we have reviewed the matter and spoken to Sean and he continues to have our full support.”