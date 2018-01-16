CNN Officially Assumes the Role of the “Cool” Socialist Network

It’s OFFICIAL! CNN is now the official “cool” pro-Socialist network, praising Martin Luther King Jr. for allegedly being a “Socialist before it was cool” and elaborating by extolling crazy old Bernie.

A piece by John Blake praises Martin Luther King Jr. for three agenda items no one knew he had: he was an “environmental hero” as in climate change, which is amazing since he was assassinated in 1968; he was a socialist before it was cool [it’s cool?]; and he never let political disagreements turn nasty.

CNN’s Blake writes: There was a time in American politics when calling someone a socialist was a slur. Not anymore, at least for many younger Americans who are developing a distrust of capitalism.

It’s still a slur for half the nation.

The author describes communist Bernie Sanders as “One of the most popular politicians in recent times”. Oh, and Harvard students prefer socialism to capitalism.

Chalk that last one up to bad education.

Blake says: Many historians describe him [King] as a “democratic socialist,” someone who, according to the Democratic Socialists of America, believes the economy should be shaped “to meet public needs” and “not to make profits for a few.”

In other words, Democratic Socialists want to take over the economy, seize businesses, put people in jail if they object to the agenda and try to vote the Socialists out as in Venezuela.

These people would have us live like the starving Venezuelans who are now beating cattle with rocks. Somehow I don’t think that’s what Martin Luther King Jr. wanted.

Food riots grip the now-impoverished country of Venezuela as starving people are reduced to beating cattle to death with rocks.

Four years of recession and the world’s highest inflation have plunged millions of Venezuelans into poverty, and President Nicolas Maduro’s authoritarian socialist regime faces mounting unrest, Reuters reported.

In this shocking video, you can see the starving people chase down cattle and beat them with rocks.

These leftists stand for everything Martin Luther King Jr. WASN’T! They judge people by ridiculous measures like the color of their skin. That’s the opposite of what MLK Jr. stood for.