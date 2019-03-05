CNN Panel Thinks Joe Biden’s Not Far Left Enough

BIDEN’S NOT FAR LEFT ENOUGH

On Monday, a panel of Democratic voters on CNN’s “New Day” rejected former Vice President Joe Biden running for President in 2020, with one panelist saying, “his time is done.”

They want someone further left and that is the general direction of the New Democratic Party.

When CNN’s Alisym Camerota asked for a show of hands in support of Joe Biden among six Democrat panelists, not one supported him.

Another panelist, Russell Banks, said that Biden “comes from the kind of good ole boy politics of the past.”

“I don’t think Joe Biden represents that new thing that we need,” another added.

This is despite Biden coming out ahead or second to Communist Bernie in polls.

Listen to what they want. They’re scary:

