CNN Panelist Blames Trump for Kidnap-Torture of Handicapped Youth

A CNN panelist on Don Lemon’s show blamed white supremacists and Donald Trump for the Chicago kidnap-torture of a white handicapped man by four black teens. AND, she said it’s not a hate crime.

The panelist was Bernie Sanders’ former Democratic strategist Symone Sanders.

“I just want to remind folks that we cannot sit here and ignore that — at least for the last year on very public display — the worst parts of America have been brought from the fringe into the mainstream,” the former Bernie Sanders spox stated. “That affects people on both sides.”“We’ve talked about white nationalists and white supremacists and the KKK, but there also, when this inflammatory rhetoric is out there, when someone is repeatedly telling you that your community is the worst of the worst, it brings out the worst of the worst in people.”

She thinks it’s not a hate crime because it was simply an anti-Trump situation. Apparently the anti-white element escaped her notice.

“That is not a hate crime,” she blindly stated. “Hate crimes are because of a person’s racial ethnicity, their religion, their gender, a disability, it isn’t your political leanings, because someone doesn’t like you’re political leanings and they do something bad to you, that is not a hate crime.”

One of the victim’s attackers said “F*k white people”.

Lemon recently came off a New Year’s Eve drunk fest in which he had his ear pierced on live TV. He refused to call it “evil” and blamed it on the parents. On his behalf, he did tell Sanders that it’s not political. He said the young Chicago thugs probably don’t watch the news let alone know who Donald Trump really is.

Police said the victim’s parents dropped him off at McDonald’s on New Year’s Eve, so he could meet a friend, and spend the night at his friend’s home, Fox 32 reported..

The “friend” Jordan Hill allegedly picked him up there a short time later in a stolen vehicle and took him to the West Side of Chicago.

Hill allegedly drove around the West Side for the next few days, and the victim slept at night in the back of the van.

On Tuesday, Hill allegedly took the victim to the home of Brittany and Tanishia Covington’s home. Tesfaye Cooper joined them. All were 18 except for Tanishia who is 24.

A few hours later, the four suspects began torturing him. At least two videos of the torture were posted on social media.

In the video, the victim is backed into a corner, his mouth duct-taped shut. The victim’s clothes were cut, he was peppered with cigarette ashes, and then his hair cut with a knife until his scalp bled.

Several people can be seen laughing and eating during the attack, in addition to making disparaging remarks about President-elect Donald Trump and using racially charged language. At one point, while the victim is backed into a corner, someone is heard shouting “F*** Donald Trump. F*** white people.”

People watched this LIVE for 30 minutes and didn’t report it.